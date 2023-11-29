Kuwait Crown Prince's 31St Football Cup Kicks Off Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup kicks off tomorrow Thursday for the 31st sports season (2023-2024), with its knockout system, 15 clubs are set to participate.
The tournament kicks off with the round of 16 matches, with the first match held at Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah Stadium between Kadhma SC and Al-Jahra SC, followed by a match at Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium between Al-Shabab SC and Al-Yarmouk SC.
The draw for other teams resulted in Al-Fahaheel SC facing Al-Qadsia SC, Khaitan SC versus Al-Sahel SC, Burgan SC against Al-Salmiya SC, Al-Sulaibikhat SC versus Al-Tadamon SC, and Al-Kuwait SC facing Al-Nasr SC.
Al-Arabi SC qualified directly to the quarterfinals, being champions of the last Cup, where it will face the winner of the Al-Shabab SC and Al-Yarmouk SC match.
His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup initially began in the (1993-1994) sporting season, with Kuwait SC winning the first title.
Al-Qadsia SC, Al-Kuwait and Al-Arabi have won the most at 9 titles, then Al-Salmiya with 2 titles, and Kadhma with 1 title.
The tournament's top scorers historically are Ali Marwi and Khalaf Al-Salamah with 34 goals each. (end)
rj
MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107506873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.