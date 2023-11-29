Kuwait Crown Prince's 31St Football Cup Kicks Off Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup kicks off tomorrow Thursday for the 31st sports season (2023-2024), with its knockout system, 15 clubs are set to participate.

The tournament kicks off with the round of 16 matches, with the first match held at Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah Stadium between Kadhma SC and Al-Jahra SC, followed by a match at Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium between Al-Shabab SC and Al-Yarmouk SC.

The draw for other teams resulted in Al-Fahaheel SC facing Al-Qadsia SC, Khaitan SC versus Al-Sahel SC, Burgan SC against Al-Salmiya SC, Al-Sulaibikhat SC versus Al-Tadamon SC, and Al-Kuwait SC facing Al-Nasr SC.

Al-Arabi SC qualified directly to the quarterfinals, being champions of the last Cup, where it will face the winner of the Al-Shabab SC and Al-Yarmouk SC match.

His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup initially began in the (1993-1994) sporting season, with Kuwait SC winning the first title.

Al-Qadsia SC, Al-Kuwait and Al-Arabi have won the most at 9 titles, then Al-Salmiya with 2 titles, and Kadhma with 1 title.

The tournament's top scorers historically are Ali Marwi and Khalaf Al-Salamah with 34 goals each. (end)

rj









MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107506873