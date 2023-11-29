Infinigate Cloud Brings Secure Cloud Services To Belgium

(MENAFN- Pressat) Antwerp, Belgium: 29/11/23 Infinigate Cloud, the Secure Cloud expert business unit of the Infinigate Group, the EMEA Cybersecurity Value-add Distribution Powerhouse, is launching its services in Belgium.

Infinigate Belgium's MSP partners will benefit from Infinigate Cloud's 25+ years' born in the cloud experience, Microsoft expertise and deep technical knowledge to deliver value-add, secure cloud solutions.

Security enables productivity in today's flexible and hybrid working world. With cybercriminals inventing new ways to target organisations and individuals, business need for MSPs' expert cybersecurity consultancy to keep safe and productive, has never been greater.

Integrated, best in class cybersecurity, cloud productivity and infrastructure solutions naturally fit together, enabling MSPs to provide a more comprehensive security posture for their customers, especially in the SMB space.

With Infinigate Cloud, MSPs gains access to the expertise to help customers transition to comprehensive secure cloud solutions, accelerating their digital transformation.

Michael Frisby, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at the Infinigate Group, says:“Helping MSPs keep their customers secure and productive is at the centre of Infinigate Cloud's purpose and mission. We are excited to bring our unique set of capabilities across cybersecurity, Microsoft Cloud, digital delivery and MSP focus to Belgium. There are considerable growth opportunities for our MSP and vendor partners, which Infinigate Cloud is focused on unlocking. We help partners embrace the as-a-service consumption of modern IT solutions, by providing training, sales and marketing programmes that help MSPs grow their businesses faster.”

Maarten Bovee, Infinigate Belgium Managing Director, comments:“The digital landscape is continuously evolving. We believe in empowering partners, not just by offering a digital platform to transact business, but also valuable tools to accelerate their growth, win more deals and improve their profits. We're not just launching a platform, but a unique and easy way for our partners to grow their cybersecurity business in collaboration with Microsoft and other cyber security vendors.”

