Airbus Unveils First A321neo Assembled In Toulouse

Paris : Airbus officially unveiled the first Airbus A321neo to roll off the production line in Toulouse, where the A380 was previously manufactured.



The final assembly line was inaugurated last July with the aim of boosting A321neo production, surpassing its smaller sibling in sales. Currently, the model accounts for approximately 60pc of Airbus's total order backlog for the A320 family.

This new Final Assembly Line (FAL) aims to contribute to the ongoing increase in production rates. The goal: reach 75 aircraft per month for the family by 2026. It will also effectively meet the growing demand for the A321neo.



While the Airbus A380 production has concluded and its FAL is now focused on the A321neo, certain parts of the facility will continue to be used for inspections and maintenance of stored aircraft.

Returning to the aircraft in question, it is an A321-251 powered by CFM Leap-1a engines. This unit, with the test registration F-WWAD and serial number 11281, will serve Pegasus Airlines. It has already been registered as TC-RDK and is expected to be delivered to its operator in the coming weeks.

