WTO anticipates gradual recovery in global merchandise trade in H2 of 2023

(MENAFN) The World Trade Organization (WTO) anticipates a gradual recovery in global merchandise trade volume in the second half of 2023. This recovery is expected to be supported by increased automobile sales and production, as well as the demand for electronic components.



In spite of the prevailing high uncertainty, the WTO's Goods Trade Barometer, a real-time indicator for trade trends, surpassed the baseline value of 100, reaching 100.7 in September, compared to 99.1 in August.



"This suggests that merchandise trade volume will gradually revert towards its medium-term trend in the second half of 2023, although uncertainty remains high due to mixed economic data and rising geopolitical tensions," mentioned the statement from WTO on Monday.



In the second quarter of 2023, the volume of world merchandise trade increased by 0.2 percent compared to the preceding period, but it remained down by 0.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.



Projections for the third quarter anticipate a slightly stronger performance, attributed to the accelerated GDP growth in the United States and China, even as the European Union's economy experienced stagnation.



The annual trade growth is expected to exhibit strength in the fourth quarter, driven by the base effect.



Factors such as high energy prices, increasing interest rates, and disruptions related to the pandemic had previously weighed on economic growth in leading economies during the corresponding period last year.

MENAFN29112023000045015839ID1107506443