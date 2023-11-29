NATO postpones Ukraine invitation to join alliance

(MENAFN) NATO leaders have reached a consensus to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance, but Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the timing is not currently conducive.



Stoltenberg, who previously ruled out Ukrainian accession amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, revealed this development in an interview with the Hungarian news website Index on the eve of a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at the foreign minister level. Despite being pressed for specifics on when Ukraine might achieve its long-sought membership, Stoltenberg refrained from providing any definitive dates.



Stoltenberg asserted that Kiev is now "closer to NATO than ever," underscoring that the decision to invite Ukraine would be contingent upon meeting certain conditions agreed upon by NATO allies. Notably, he mentioned that Ukraine has been granted a shortcut in the accession process, no longer bound by the traditional Membership Action Plan, which serves as NATO's program providing advice and support for potential candidates.



Addressing concerns about potential "Ukraine fatigue" within the Western bloc, Stoltenberg sidestepped the question, emphasizing NATO's enduring commitment to supporting Kiev for "as long as it takes." He highlighted the substantial military aid provided by NATO members, exceeding €100 billion (USD109 billion), since the onset of the conflict.



Ukraine declared NATO membership a strategic foreign policy objective in 2017, formalizing its application to join the alliance in the autumn of 2022. This move followed referendums in four of Ukraine's former regions, which voted in favor of joining Russia. The article explores the intricacies of NATO's decision to postpone Ukraine's invitation, delving into the undisclosed conditions and the broader geopolitical implications of this delay on the evolving dynamics in Eastern Europe.



