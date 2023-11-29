Paris mayor resigns for from social platform X

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced her decision to leave X, formerly known as Twitter, condemning the microblogging site as "an impressive tool for the destruction of our democracies." The Socialist mayor, who boasts 1.5 million followers on the platform, pointedly held Elon Musk responsible for the changes implemented since he assumed control of the company in October of the previous year, though she refrained from directly naming him.



Hidalgo's departure from X is underscored by her scathing criticism of the platform's transformation under Musk's leadership. In a detailed statement posted on X, she decried the dominance of "controversy, rumor, and crude manipulation" in public discourse, fueled by Twitter's algorithm, where the sole determinant of importance seems to be the number of 'likes,' relegating facts to irrelevance. The mayor went further, labeling the platform as a "clear political project" and accusing Musk of deliberately exacerbating tensions and conflicts, transforming X into what she described as a "vast global sewer."



Musk's tenure at the helm of X has been marked by significant controversy, drawing ire from both the mainstream media and the political left. Under Musk's management, the platform, rebranded as X, faced allegations of poor content moderation, failure to remove hate speech and disinformation, and a contentious firing of many of Twitter's former staffers.



The situation escalated during the Israel-Hamas conflict, prompting the European Commission to suspend publicity on X due to a surge in disinformation and hate speech on the platform.



Johannes Bahrke, a spokesman for the Commission, stated that services were advised to refrain from advertising, citing concerns about the platform's content. Additionally, a report from the US nonprofit organization Media Matters alleged that X had placed advertisements for major brands such as Apple, IBM, and Oracle next to pro-Nazi content, leading tech giant IBM to halt all advertisements on X.



Hidalgo's departure and the ongoing controversies surrounding X raise critical questions about the role of social media platforms in shaping public discourse and the responsibilities of their leadership in maintaining a healthy online environment. As the debate over online content moderation and the impact of social media on democratic processes continues, the resignation of a prominent figure like Anne Hidalgo adds another layer to the evolving narrative of the digital age.



MENAFN29112023000045015687ID1107506439