Turkish main stock market declines 0.17 on Tuesday’s end

(MENAFN) Closing at 8,093.54 points on Tuesday, Turkey’s main stock index recorded a marginal decline of 0.17 percent compared to the previous close.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index, which commenced the day at 8,115.99 points, experienced a reduction of 13.65 points from Monday's closing figure. Throughout the trading day, the index reached its lowest value at 8,046.08, while the daily peak stood at 8,149.44.



As the market concluded, the total market value of the BIST 100 was approximately 6.89 trillion liras (equivalent to USD238.6 billion), with a daily trading volume amounting to 93 billion liras (equivalent to USD3.21 billion).



Notably, the price of an ounce of gold settled at USD2,026.15, and Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD80.65 per barrel as of 6:26 p.m. local time (1526GMT).



The exchange rates reflected the following values: the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 28.9186, the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 31.7462, and the British pound traded at 36.6111 liras.



This comprehensive overview captures the key financial indicators and market trends observed during the trading day in Turkey.

MENAFN29112023000045015839ID1107506428