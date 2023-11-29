European stocks end Monday’s session with mixed performances

(MENAFN) On Monday, European stock exchanges concluded with a mixed performance.



The STOXX Europe 600, representing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, experienced a decline of 1.37 points or 0.3 percent, settling at 457.07.



The UK's FTSE 100 saw a modest decrease of five points, equivalent to 0.07 percent, closing at 7,455, while France's CAC 40 registered a loss of 15 points or 0.21 percent, concluding the session at 7,250.



In contrast, Germany's DAX 30 exhibited a positive trend by gaining 26 points, translating to a 0.16 percent increase, and concluding at 15,992.



Italy's FTSE MIB also observed an upward movement, rising by 34 points or 0.12 percent, to finish at 29,376. Spain's IBEX 35 emerged as the top performer of the day, adding 67 points or 0.68 percent, concluding the session at 10,003.



This diverse performance across European markets reflects the varied dynamics influencing regional stocks on the mentioned trading day.

MENAFN29112023000045015839ID1107506417