UN chief says truce in Gaza does not address key issues, urges for inclusive cease-fire

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the head of the United Nations advocated for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that a humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, does not address fundamental issues.



"First of all, I'd like to say that the truce was a step in the right direction -- was a symbol of hope, but it doesn't solve the key problems we face," Antonio Guterres stated at a press conference with Moussa Faki, chair of the African Union Commission.



"That is why we have been insisting on the need for a humanitarian cease-fire leading to the unconditional and immediate release of hostages and to the possibility to have effective humanitarian aid to all people in Gaza, wherever they live," he also declared.



When questioned about his message to the Israeli government, which indicated a resumption of hostilities once the truce concludes, Guterres remarked: "My message is very clear. We need a humanitarian cease-fire. We have a dramatic humanitarian situation. At the same time, we want to have the full release of all hostages that we believe should be unconditional and immediate, but we need a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, now."



Qatar declared a deal late Monday to lengthen a first four-day humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas for two more days, in which more prisoner swaps are going to be made.

