Trump’s win in 2024 elections would be ‘catastrophe’ for Europe: German defense minister

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Germany's defense minister expressed concern, stating that if Donald Trump were to emerge victorious in the upcoming US presidential election, it would be a "catastrophe" for Europe.



Boris Pistorius conveyed these comments in a panel discussion held at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.



“Whoever comes to the White House, one case would be a catastrophe, the other case would be much better,” Pistorius stated while making a remark on the effect of the 2024 United States presidential election on intercontinental relations.



He remarked that even in the event of a Democratic candidate securing the election, Europe is expected to encounter ongoing challenges in its relations, given Washington's shifting focus towards the Indo-Pacific region.



“If they do that, they will probably not be able to maintain their engagement in Europe at the same level,” Pistorius noted.



Pistorius emphasized that European nations within the NATO alliance must be prepared to assume greater responsibility for the security of Europe following the outcome of the US presidential election.



During his presidency from 2017 to 2021, Trump had consistently criticized America's European allies for what he perceived as insufficient sharing of the financial and military burdens within NATO. He even went so far as to threaten the withdrawal of US troops from Europe.

