UN head expresses support for Africa, readiness to enhance cooperation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced his unwavering backing for Africa, declaring that the United Nations is set to function with the African Union to enhance collaboration.



"Africa has been the double victim of injustice. First of all, historic injustice linked to colonialism and to slavery. And second, the present injustice in relation to the way power relations are established in the world and namely in relation to financial and economic power," Guterres stated at a press conference with Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chair of the African Union Commission.



Mahamat was in New York to join the 7th AU/UN High-Level Conference to assess development on the application of current collaboration framework deals. He and Guterres inked a fresh mutual framework deal on human rights as well.



Guterres stated that the partnership among the African Union and the United Nations is "essential" and Africa is still "one of the key priorities" for the United Nations.



"What Africa needs above all is justice in international relations because Africa has been the victim of the structural injustices of our international relations. At the same time, I would like to say that we are totally committed to work with the African Union in all areas of our common activity," Guterres further mentioned.



Mahamat declared that Africa is currently experiencing hard times with regard to peace and security.



"Unfortunately, it has become a haven for terrorism and extremism. Many of our regions are affected by these phenomena," he also said.



Africa is experiencing financial obstacles because of the COVID-19 crisis, climate change, as well as the continuing conflict among Ukraine and Russia.

