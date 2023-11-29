G7, EU Emphasize Importance Of Protecting Civilians In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in Palestine and compliance with international law, stressing commitment to work with all partners in the region to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

This came in a statement released by the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union late Tuesday.

They also affirmed their commitment to establishing a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace.

Further, they welcomed the release of some of the hostages and the reach of a humanitarian truce, expressing appreciation for the leadership of the United States and countries in the region, especially Qatar and Egypt, and their tireless efforts. (end)

asj











MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107505871