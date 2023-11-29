Border Guards Destroy Five Russian Drones In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards destroyed five enemy kamikaze drones in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine .

"A swarm of suicide drones attacked the positions of the defenders. Using adverse weather conditions and the massiveness of the attack, the enemy expected a complete defeat, but instead received a complete fiasco," the report says.

Border guards neutralized five UAVs and captured one drone with ammunition on board as a trophy.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 326,440 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.

Photo: gov