Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 21 Enemy Kamikaze Uavs, Two Guided Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 29, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed combat UAVs launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Kh-59 guided missiles launched from the airspace of the occupied part of Kherson region. Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 2 missiles and 21 kamikaze drones.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

As noted, a total of 21 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs and 3 Kh-59 guided missiles were involved in the strike.

The primarily target of the drone attack was Khmelnytskyi region, while the missiles were launched at the country's south.

Fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

All enemy combat UAVs were destroyed within Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions. In addition, two guided missiles were destroyed over Mykolaiv region. The third missile did not reach the desired target, the Air Force summarized.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of several groups of combat drones by Russia from the southern direction. Air raid sirens went off in a number of regions, including Khmelnytskyi region.