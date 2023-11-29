(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Atlantic Council to hold eighth Global Energy Forum December 5 and 7 at COP28

One of the most anticipated annual energy gatherings will bring together global leaders in Dubai with a focus on the path to net-zero emissions.

Dubai, UAE – NOVEMBER 28, 2023 - The eighth Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will convene December 5 and 7 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the longer-term implications of the changing energy system. The forum will take place at the United Nations' Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) during a time of rapid transformation of the global energy landscape, convening a diverse community of industry policymakers, executives, and thought leaders. In addition to the forum, the Council will partner in the energy transition hub, located in the Green Zone, to inform the public and key stakeholders of tangible pathways to achieve a net-zero future.

The forum will feature themes key to addressing climate and energy security goals to be covered as priority issues at COP28, including oil and gas decarbonization, clean energy in emerging markets, essential decarbonization technologies, and the geopolitical and economic implications of the changing energy system.



“A cohesive vision from energy and climate leaders is imperative to ensure the world continues to drive towards net-zero emissions. Hosting the Global Energy Forum at COP28 presents a unique opportunity to tackle the geopolitics of the energy transition on a global stage,” said Landon Derentz, senior director and Richard L. Morningstar Chair for Energy Security at the Global Energy Center.“We're excited to bring the Atlantic Council's flagship event to COP28 as the world convenes in Dubai.”



H.E. Adnan Amin, COP28 CEO said:“It is crucial to bring together public and private leaders to develop and implement the innovative and impactful solutions that meet the needs of today. There is a real sense that the world is ready to make significant progress towards achieving a just and orderly energy transition. Public-private partnerships can be decisive in delivering high ambition outcomes called for at COP28.”



The forum is held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said:“We are honored to welcome attendees of the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum as part of the Special Edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, hosted by Masdar at COP28. As COP28 takes place in the United Arab Emirates during the Year of Sustainability, the eighth Forum provides a unique opportunity to discuss the ongoing energy transition and will complement the timely and relevant climate action conversations during ADSW. I look forward to participating in the Forum's crucial conversations around the transformation of the global energy landscape, and to driving further climate action.

Building on the momentum of the seventh forum hosted last January, the forum at COP28 will take place in a hybrid format. It will feature the benefits of in-person networking, panels, and receptions in Dubai, as well as the global reach of virtual programming.

Confirmed speakers include:







Amos Hochstein, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Adviser for Energy and Investment, Executive Office of the President



Marisa Lago, Under Secretary for Commerce for International Trade, US Department of Commerce



David M. Turk, Deputy Secretary, US Department of Energy



Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary, Bureau ofEnergy Resources, US Department of State



Maroš Šefčovič, Executive Vice-President, European Commission



Alok Sharma, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom





Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation





Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy, European Union



Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer, Eni



Musabbeh Al-Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth, ADNOC



Gabriela Hearst, Founder and Creative Director, Gabriela Hearst



Andrew Light, Assistant Secretary, International Affairs, US Department of

Energy



Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum



To register as a participant at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum at COP28 and to view all confirmed speakers and the agenda, please visit here.The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum at COP28 will be on the record and open to media. Media wishing to attend in person should register here (using code GEFMEDIA23) to request accreditation. Media wishing to participate virtually through the event livestream should register here. No code is needed for virtual registration.