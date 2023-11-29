(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Redefining Excellence: India International School, Sharjah, Leaves a mark in History with 'The Largest Human Image of The Planet Earth'







In a majestic spectacle of unity, India International School, Sharjah, skillfully crafted its 7th Guinness World RecordsTM title on November 28, 2023, forming 'The Largest Human Image of The Planet Earth.' The collaborative effort of 6097 students and staff from 15 nationalities resonated with the theme, 'Sustainability begins with us, Our Earth, Our Responsibility, Together for world peace.' This remarkable achievement marked the pinnacle of the Year of Sustainability, guided by the visionary leadership of the UAE.



This monumental feat danced in harmony with the celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day, a symphony paying tribute to the nation and its foresighted leaders. Spearheaded by the PACE Group under the enduring legacy of late Dr. P. A. Ibrahim Haji, the accomplishment harmonized with the UAE's 2023 theme, 'Today for Tomorrow,' affirming an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.



GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Official Adjudicator Mr. Pravin Patel, declared the spectacle 'Officially Amazing,TM' illuminated the dedication of leaders like Mr. Aseef Mohammed, Mr. Salman Ibrahim, Mr. Zubair Ibrahim, Mr. Bilal Ibrahim, Mr. Adil Ibrahim as well as the pivotal roles played by Assistant Director Ms. Safa Azad, Principal Dr. Manju Reji, Vice Principal Ms. Shifana Muizz, and Vice Principal Mr. Sunaj Abdul Majeed, H.M's Mrs Alarmelu, Mr Ejaz, Dr Sheeba Musthafa , Mr. Dhirendra Pandey, Supervisors And Assistant Supervisors Dr. Abdul Rasheed, Mr Halim ,Ms Rajagopal, Ms Kala Rani, Ms. Mehreen , Ms. Sarika Sadiq and Ms Shameera Abdul Vahab and the coordinators.



In a cascade of appreciation, the management extended gratitude to parents, students, staff, and stakeholders. A special mention celebrated Digital Artist Ms. Rishada and the artistic duo Mr. Izzudheen and Mr. Shanoob for breathing life into the drawings of planet Earth on the ground. Principals from all PACE Group schools united in celebration, commending India International School for its exceptional efforts. The canvas of success painted on this historic day is not merely a record but a vibrant testament to the school's unwavering commitment.



The artistic visionaries, Ms. Shifana Muizz and Ms. Safa Azad, alongside their team, infused vitality into this historic image, reinforcing the profound message that sustainability is a shared responsibility. Surpassing milestones, the initiative boldly stood against single-use plastics.



In a poetic chorus, 'We stand united, 6097 students and stakeholders from India International School, echoing 'We are the world, we are the children.' Together, we're a force for global peace. Our hearts reach out to the world peace, a reminder that compassion can conquer discord, as we stand as beacons of hope for a better world.'



A pledge for change rippled through the grounds as all students embraced a shift, reducing the usage of single-use plastic. 6097 cloth bags, symbols of change, were distributed to students and staff, showcasing their responsiveness to planet Earth. With pride, they raised their bags, symbolizing their commitment as responsible custodians of our precious planet.

Senior Director Mr Mohammed, Managing Director Mr Ibrahim, Executive Director Mr. Zubair Ibrahim and Directors Mr. Shafi Ibrahim, Mr. Latheef Ibrahim, Mr. Abdullah Ibrahim, Mr. Bilal Ibrahim and Mr. Adil Ibrahim commended the school's efforts and success.