UN Official To Visit Jordan For Gaza Relief Coordination Meeting

New York, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, is scheduled to visit Jordan on Thursday.In an announcement made by Griffiths' spokesperson to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), it was disclosed that Griffiths' visit aims to represent the Secretary-General at an upcoming informal meeting focused on coordinating emergency relief efforts in Gaza.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.