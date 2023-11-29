A1qa's Online Roundtable On How To Ensure Efficient QA In Less Time

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 3:30 am - Join a1qa for a dynamic online roundtable where attendees will discuss the ways to achieving superior efficiency in the world of QA, even when short of time.

In a dynamic business landscape, meeting tight deadlines is a common challenge. To help business leaders navigate these waters, a1qa presents an online roundtable, titled“Rough deadlines: how to deliver better results in less time?” on November 30 at 11 AM PST, exploring strategies for delivering superior results in less time.

The roundtable will cover the following agenda topics:

Adopting shift-left principles: How is it possible identify issues earlier in the software development process?

Keeping utilizing test automation: How can faster and more efficient testing be ensured?

Constructive Dev+QA Communication: - why does it matter? How can seamless collaboration between QA and Dev teams benefit the project?

Alexey Ermolinsky, Solution advisor at a1qa, shares his opinion,“In today's fast-paced business world, meeting deadlines is critical. At our roundtable, we will share insights into how embracing shift-left principles can be a game-changer for efficient QA. 'Shift-left' in QA is like laying the groundwork for quality right from the project's inception. It's about integrating testing early, fostering proactive identification of issues and quicker resolutions. This methodology encourages a culture of collaboration, ensuring that QA isn't an afterthought but an integral part of the development process from the start. Attendees will have enough space to discuss their opinions on this during our event.”

Elizaveta Makarova, Solution advisor at a1qa, shared her thoughts, "There are various factors that affect QA results and how much time it requires. We will dwell upon three pilars of producing better QA results within a shorter period. One of these pillars is the collaborative relationship between Dev and QA teams Participants will discuss why constructive communication matters and how it can elevate their project outcomes."

About a1qa

Drawing upon over 20 years of experience in the field of quality assurance, a1qa engages in partnerships with a wide-ranging global clientele, representing sectors including healthcare, telecommunications, IT, software development, and more. a1qa's committed team of over 1,100 QA experts has not only delivered in excess of 1,500 projects but has also played a pivotal role in accelerating the go-to-market strategies of more than 800 clients, amplifying their market presence, and sharpening their competitive edge. Furthermore, a1qa proudly upholds a quality management system certified under the standards of ISO 9001:2015.

