River Walk - Elevating Student Living At Western Carolina University

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 4:17 am - River Walk proudly announces the availability of premium student accommodations just steps away from Western Carolina University.

Cullowhee, North Carolina: River Walk proudly announces the availability of premium student accommodations just steps away from Western Carolina University. Catering to the modern student's needs, River Walk is not just a place to stay; it's a lifestyle hub designed for those who seek more than the mundane.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Tuckasegee River, River Walk's spacious apartments in Cullowhee, NC, offer students a unique blend of natural beauty and contemporary living. With a choice of 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans featuring single bedrooms with private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet, these fully furnished homes cater to comfort and convenience.

River Walk is more than just student apartments; it's a place where students can escape, explore, and embrace their journey through university life. The commitment to a full and rounded lifestyle is evident through the 24-hour management and resident social events that foster a sense of community and belonging.

The community features free on-site parking and front-door trash pickup, ensuring convenience and cleanliness. The per-person contracts and roommate-matching services help students find their perfect living arrangement with ease.

To embrace the extraordinary at River Walk, please visit their website or call the leasing office at (828) 341-1053.

About River Walk: River Walk offers top-quality Western Carolina University student apartments. Located less than a mile from the WCU campus, River Walk provides students with a lifestyle full of amenities and conveniences in a beautiful riverside setting. Life at River Walk means access to a suite of amenities that promote a balanced, enjoyable lifestyle. Students can either unwind at the community clubhouse or laze around in the comfort of their apartments.

Company: River Walk

Address: 31 Antler Drive

City: Cullowhee

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 28723

Telephone number: (828) 341-1053

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .