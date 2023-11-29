Knowledgeum Academy Hosts International Education Fair: 18 International Universities Meet

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 5:33 am - Explore, Engage, and Excel: A Unique Opportunity for IBDP Learners to Connect with Prestigious Universities and Ignite their Academic Journey

Bengaluru, 28th November 2023: Knowledgeum Academy, an IB World School backed by JAIN Group was proud to host an international educational fair with 18 prestigious international universities as a part of the University Diploma Programme for International Baccalaureate Diploma students 1 and 2. The collective initiative was designed to provide students with a unique and enriching experience, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of higher education.

The university preparation programme by Knowledgeum Academy is a holistic approach of the learners to university readiness. Drawing on the expertise of renowned faculty members, the programme offers an array of workshops, webinars, and interactive sessions covering focus areas like academic writing, research methodologies, time management, and communication skills. These sessions aim to entitle IBDP learners with the skills and knowledge that are necessary for a successful transition to university life.

Knowledgeum Academy hosted several esteemed international universities like Juniata College, Arizona State University, University of Wisconsin Stout, Syracuse University, Lehigh University, The University of Connecticut, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Xavier University Cincinnati, Colorado State University, Indiana University Indianapolis, Ohio State University, University College London, University Of Arizona, New York film academy, which are recognised to navigate academic excellence and global perspectives.

Speaking on this, Mr. Kalai Rajan, Head of School, Knowledgeum Academy, said“We believe that the university preparation programme plays a crucial role in shaping the academic journey of IBDP learners, prepping them not only for the rigorous university application but also for lifetime achievement. This international educational fair was aimed to help the international universities share their commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities and nurturing the next generation of global thinkers.”

About Knowledgeum Academy: Knowledgeum Academy is an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School supported by the JAIN Group, an established education provider in India with a 30-year legacy. It is a place where the mind and heart come together for an immersive learning experience. At Knowledgeum Academy, the learners are provided with an engaging, highly stimulating, interactive, and reflective environment.