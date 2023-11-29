LTLR Believes In Three Recovery Milestones

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 2:57 pm - Learn to Live Recovery focuses on three milestones during your addiction recovery journey.

During the LEARN milestone we want the residents to soak up all the important knowledge and information that we believe is imperative to the long-term recovery process. They will begin to develop healthy habits and routines. They will begin to set and accomplish short-term goals. They will, most importantly, LEARN about themselves. This process builds the foundation for implementation.

Structured environment

12-step immersion/engagement

Vocation readiness and prep

Short-term goals

Relapse prevention

During the“LIVE” milestone the residents will get to put into action what they learned previously. They will have the opportunity to set medium-term goals and create a plan to meet them. They will work on the power of positive thinking as it relates to their daily lives. They will have the ability to get a job and have a personal car on the property. They will begin reintegration into the community at their own pace. They will begin to build a healthy routine integrating mind, body, and spirit. They will find out what they enjoy doing and expand their comfort zone. They will have earned more freedom and will now be allowed to leave the property on their own.

Vocational readiness

LEARN the power of positive thinking

Personal vehicle readiness

Interactive engagement with the community

Medium term goals

Relapse prevention

Some overnight privileges

LEARN to enjoy life!

During the RECOVER milestone the residents will be begin to make their program a part of them. To this point they have learned and implemented this program and now they will master it. At this point they have been provided the tools and resources to sustain long-term recovery and they will prove to themselves and others that they can RECOVER! They will also mentor others in earlier milestones in the program and be a leader in the community. They will now be allowed to have approved overnight visits away from the property and prove that when they are away that their program is strong and they have the ability to stay sober under different circumstances.

All advancements are discussed and approved by staff and have no time limits, everyone is different. The residents will track their own progress with support from staff and be able to see the body of work they have put in as they go.

Overnight passes granted

Master positive thinking as it relates to recovery and life goals

12-step engagement goal met

Actively practicing life skills work

Long-term goals

Relapse prevention

Let's Start Your Recovery!

Modeling recovery in a safe & sober environment for young men to LEARN to LIVE again though life skills, empowerment, and community. Visit our website to learn more or to start your

learntoliverecovery

#recovery #milestones #soberliving #soberhousing #best #addictionrecovery