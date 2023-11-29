ICON Park Transforms I-Drive Into Winter Wonderland

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 3:00 pm - 50-foot tree, NEW nightly snowfall, Santa Workshop Experience, carolers, light & music show

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2023) – The 20-acre ICON Park will transform into a holiday wonderland from December 1 to December 31 with the arrival of the I-Drive District's 50-foot decorated tree, nightly snowfall, Santa Workshop Experience, The Wheel's holiday light and music show, carolers – and, of course, Santa himself.

As home to the official holiday tree of the I-Drive District, ICON Park also kicks off the holiday season for all of International Drive with a dazzling tree lighting ceremony on December 1st with local dignitaries.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket, gather on ICON Park's center lawn to enjoy the free nightly snowfall and magical light show, and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants and entertainment venues.

With a free parking garage, no admission charge and complimentary valet, ICON Park is dedicated to creating dazzling holiday festivities that are also easy and affordable to enjoy.

The Santa Workshop Experience

The popular Santa Workshop Experience is back for another year of spreading holiday cheer with the classic tradition of beautiful holiday photo shoots. In addition to professional keepsake photography, each package also includes a free flight for kids on The Wheel and a free ride on the Carousel on The Promenade (plus 50% off tickets for additional riders).

Soaring to heights of 400 feet, families can view holiday light displays across the region from a bird's eye view and link their favorite holiday tunes to their capsule's Bluetooth system.

Click HERE to book your session today. Please note that, as Santa is very popular, reservations are required.

Snow & Carolers on The Lawn

Guests can enjoy the magic and wonder of a snowy holiday season, right on I-Drive. Every night from 7 to 8 p.m., eight snow machines will create flurries that blanket ICON Park's central gathering place, The Lawn. Snowfall is nightly from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25.

Live carolers will also sing holiday favorites from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Saturday evening in December, and each night from Dec. 23 to 25.

Holiday Light Show on The Wheel

The Wheel at ICON Park is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of the popular holiday light show. Gather on The Lawn and watch as The Wheel's 64,000 LED lights dance to a seasonal soundtrack during a 10-minute production.

Starting Dec. 1, the show will run:

.Monday – Thursday at 8 p.m.

.Friday – Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

International Drive's Official Holiday Tree Lighting – from the I-Drive Business Improvement District

The most iconic holiday tree on International Drive returns. On Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., an exciting ceremony will celebrate the lighting of the I-Drive District's 50-foot holiday tree, decorated from top to bottom. Local celebrities will gather to flip the switch that will make lights dance on the beautiful tree and its backdrop, The Wheel at ICON Park.

The event will feature performances from Dr. Phillips High School Dance in Motion Company, the velvety vocals from the Master of Ceremonies Mr. Jonathan McFadden, and visits from festive friends like Santa's Elves and The Grinch.

Museum of Illusions

To truly immerse guests in the magic of the holidays, Museum of Illusions Orlando will transform its mind-bending exhibits with festive overlays.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Event & Donation Rotation

Red Kettle season is upon us, and ICON Park is joining hands once again with The Salvation Army by bringing awareness of the Red Kettle campaign for its annual kickoff event on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Red Kettle kickoff event is free and open to the public, as attendees enjoy:

.live Christmas music from The Salvation Army Band;

.photo opportunities with The World's Largest Red Kettle, mascots and local celebrities;

.the sixth year of a Red Kettle“Donation Rotation” where the Area Commander, Captain Ken Chapman, rides The Wheel for 4 hours straight on Saturday evening to spread awareness of how the campaign helps address housing and hunger issues.

.During this window, ICON Park will donate a dollar for every Wheel ticket to the Salvation Army. Guests who wish to take the 20-minute ride with Capt. Chapman will receive a complimentary trip around The Wheel and opt to donate the cost of the admission ticket to the Red Kettle Campaign.



“Toys for Tots” - Donate a toy, get 50 % off The Wheel tickets, or a $15 game card

Now through December 7th, the entertainment destination has joined forces with the U.S. Marine Corps to support the world-famous“Toys for Tots” campaign.

.Each guest who donates a new, unwrapped toy to the drive can receive 50 percent off tickets to The Wheel. Donation boxes are located inside the Wheelhouse at the entrance to The Wheel.

.At Max Action Arena, each donor who brings a new, unwrapped gift to donate can also get a $15 Game Card to enjoy the excitement of their games and attractions.

About ICON Park

The Orlando skyline comes to life at ICON Park, as friends and family gather to celebrate, play and relax with a view like nowhere else in the world. The 20-acre, open-air entertainment destination is gate-free, has free admission, free parking, and fun adventures for the whole family. Located in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District, the Park encompasses 10 entertainment attractions, over a dozen world-class restaurants and bars, nightly live music, retail stores and an outdoor marketplace – all anchored under the brilliant lights of the 400-ft icon of the Orlando skyline, The Wheel.

Visit attractions including SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Museum of Illusions Orlando. Choose from a diverse mix of restaurants for lunch, dinner and late-night bites with a wide variety of flavors and cuisines. Find a unique collection of shopping treasures as you explore the outdoor market with its brick promenade and cozy festoon string lights.

ICON Park is at the center of the International Drive Resort Area and is conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline.

