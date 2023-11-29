Mango Animate's Doodle Video Maker Helps Users Create Unique Videos

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 7:37 pm - Mango Animate, an animation software provider, transforms concepts into captivating visual narratives. Recently, it has rolled out its doodle video maker for any purpose.

Mango Animate introduces a doodle video maker ( for those who love creating animation videos, called Mango Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango WM). This software offers a range of features that enhance the process of making videos, making it accessible and enjoyable for both beginners and professionals. With Mango Whiteboard Animation Maker, users can effortlessly sketch, animate, and personalize doodle videos.

One of the standout features of Mango Animate's doodle video maker is its user-friendly interface which allows users to create doodle videos without any coding requirements. The drag-and-drop functionality simplifies the creation process, enabling users to add elements, characters, and animations to their animation videos. Moreover, with a collection of made assets available in the library, users can customize their doodle videos to reflect their unique style and ensure that each doodle video stands out as something special.

Whether an educator, marketer, or content creator, Mango Whiteboard Animation Maker enhances their ability to effectively communicate ideas through captivating doodle videos. They are able to record a full voiceover directly with Mango Animate's doodle video maker. Once they have recorded their voice, they can edit it to suit their animations.

Moreover, Mango Animate's doodle video maker offers a range of animation effects and transitions that add depth and dimension to doodle videos. From character movements to scene transitions, Mango WM provides various options to enhance storytelling and captivate audiences. To enhance the reach and impact of their creations, Mango WM allows users to easily share them across various platforms.

Ken Glenn, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Mango Animate is incredibly enthusiastic about Mango Whiteboard Animation Maker. He expresses his excitement by saying,“We are absolutely thrilled to introduce our doodle video maker, a tool that empowers users to unleash their creativity. Creating videos has never been this accessible. We firmly believe that Mango Whiteboard Animation Maker will inspire countless individuals to bring their ideas to life.”

For more information about the free doodle video maker, please visit Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an inventive animation software developer that facilitates crafting animated videos and GIFs. Animation software programs developed by Mango Animate have a distinct advantage due to their simplicity and accessibility for the average consumer.