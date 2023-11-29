The New York Junior League Announces Its 2024 Outstanding Sustainers And Outstanding Volunteers

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 9:23 pm - The NYJL to Celebrate Outstanding Sustainers A. Gale Kroeger and Elizabeth Timberman and Outstanding Volunteers Mona Kelly Lopez, Moriah K. Lutz-Tveite, Susan Timmons Marks, Elizabeth Ann Beller Staryak, and Megan Zuckerman

The New York Junior League (NYJL) is pleased to announce the selection of the 2024 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers, who will be honored at the 72nd Annual Winter Ball on Saturday, February 24, 2024. As the organization's highest honors, the Outstanding Sustainer and Outstanding Volunteer awards are reserved for those women who exemplify a superior standard of excellence in volunteerism. These exceptional women are dedicated to serving the New York City and NYJL communities, living the NYJL's core values, and leading by example.

The NYJL Sustainer Nominating committee selected the two 2024 Outstanding Sustainers: A. Gale Kroeger and Elizabeth Timberman.

A. Gale Kroeger has been a member of the NYJL for over 40 years and was named an Outstanding Volunteer in 1997. She was instrumental in establishing a structure for the NYJL's strategic planning and has served as a member of the Board of Directors, Sustainer Council Head and Training Manager. In the New York Community, Kroeger is currently serving on the Board of Heiress Productions and the Mount Sinai Auxiliary Board where she was formerly President. Kroeger received her Bachelor of Arts from Wellesley College and MBA from New York University. Gale co-founded the US practice of Hedley May, an executive search firm, and is responsible for the practice's financial and administrative aspects.

Elizabeth Timberman joined the NYJL in 1983 and was named an Outstanding Volunteer in 1992. Timberman currently serves on the Sustainer Evening committee and Development Work Group. She has previously served on the Nominating and Sustainer Nominating committees, as well as many community committees and a leader for the Community Health Access Module Program (CHAMP) in East Harlem. She was a founding member of Asphalt Green Sports and Arts Center, a board member of City and Suburban Housing, Chair of the Health Advocates for Older People Advisory Council and a volunteer for Baby Got Bach and Stanley Isaacs Center. Timberman earned a Bachelor of Arts in French and English from Milton College. A former Director of Development of Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet, Timberman has worked at New York City Ballet for 20 years and is currently its Associate for Individual Giving.

The NYJL Nominating committee selected the five 2024 Outstanding Volunteers: Mona Kelly Lopez, Moriah K. Lutz-Tveite, Susan Timmons Marks, Elizabeth Ann Beller Staryak, and Megan Zuckerman.

Mona Kelly Lopez has been a member of the NYJL for thirteen years and currently serves as the Secretary of the Management Council. She previously served as Affiliation Council Head, co-chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Work Group, co-chair of the Volunteer Education and Training committee, a vice chair of the Provisional Training committee, and the treasurer of Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF). Professionally, Lopez is the Operations Manager at The Single Parent Resource Center. Outside the New York Junior League, she volunteers as a PTA member of P.S. 11. Lopez holds a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from Texas State University.

Moriah K. Lutz-Tveite transferred to the NYJL from the Junior League of Nashville in 2016. She currently serves as the Social Action and Advocacy Council Head and is a member of the Diversity Equity & Inclusion and Community Advisory Council Work Groups. She was the inaugural chair of the Social Equity committee and formerly served as co-chair of the Crisis Intervention committee. Outside of the NYJL, Lutz-Tveite volunteers as a Victim Advocate with the DOVE program, is a member of Cornelia Connelly Center's Junior Advisory Board, and serves on the Membership and Events Committees for American Ballet Theatre's Junior Council. Professionally, she is the Head of Sales Strategy & Operations at INVERSA Leathers as well as an Adjunct Professor at LIM College. Lutz-Tveite received her Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University, her MFA from Savannah College of Art & Design, and her Master of Studies in Law from Fordham University.

Susan Timmons Marks transferred to the NYJL from the Junior League of Washington, DC in 2014 and currently serves as a Director at Large on the Board of Directors and as co-chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work Group and chair of the Governance Work Group. She also serves on the Community Advisory Council Work Group. Her previous roles include Membership Area Associate, member of the Communications Work Group, a Provisional Training Group Leader, co-chair of the Archives & Photography committee and a member of the First League Fund team. Professionally, Marks is Partnerships & Engagement Manager for Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York, and manages the Catholic Charities Pro Bono Project. Marks received a Juris Doctor degree from CUNY School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and History from the University of Texas.



Elizabeth Ann Beller Staryak is a current Director at Large on the Board of Directors and joined the NYJL in 2009. Staryak also serves as chair of the Ethics and Compliance committee, co-chair of the Building Work Group, and a member of the Community Impact and Finance Work Groups. Staryak previously held roles including Adult Education and Mentoring Council Head, member of the Strategic Planning and Membership Work Groups, and Volunteer Development and Training Council Associate and served in the Fundraising, Membership, Strategy, Community, and Nominating areas. Outside of her work with the NYJL, she is an active supporter of the Wildlife Conservation Society and currently raising her eighth puppy for the Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Professionally, Staryak is a Rail and Transit Senior Project Manager at STV Inc and received her Bachelor's of Science in Civil Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and her MBA from New York University.

Megan Zuckerman joined the NYJL in 2014 and currently serves as the Training Council Head and Secretary of the Communications Work Group. Zuckerman's previous roles include co-chair of the 120th Anniversary Cookbook Task Force, Membership Area Associate, and member of the Nominating, Provisional Training, Digital Communications, and Affiliation committees. Outside of the NYJL, Zuckerman volunteers as France 2012 Class Ambassador and Philanthropy Council Member for School Year Abroad, Secretary of the Billion Oyster Project's Young Leadership Committee, and member of the Central Park Conservancy's Greensward Circle and Museum of the City of New York's Director's Circle. Zuckerman is a graduate of Fordham University and works in marketing for an educational consultancy.

“These seven women embody the New York Junior League's humanitarian spirit and their compassion and commitment to serving their community keeps us at the forefront of meeting the needs of women, children, and families in New York,” said NYJL President Serra Eken.

The Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers will be honored at the NYJL's 72nd Annual Winter Ball: Glamour in Gotham: Celebrating New York City's Historic Past and Vibrant Future, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Cipriani South Street. Since 1952, the Winter Ball has helped raise essential funds for the NYJL's community programs while bringing together volunteers, family, friends, and supporters for presentations of the award recipients.

Winter Ball Harriman Circle Benefactor VIP tickets are available for $900, Advance Dinner Admission for $600, and Dessert & Dancing Admission for $275. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit