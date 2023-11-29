Miami University Students Find Premier Living Experience At The Verge's Apartments In Oxford

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 28, 2023 10:01 pm - The Verge proudly announces its premium student housing options tailored for Miami University students.

Oxford, Ohio: The Verge proudly announces its premium student housing options tailored for Miami University students. Situated on Arrowhead Drive, The Verge is right across the street from campus, presenting a convenient and luxurious living solution for today's scholars.

Students are welcomed into a world of comfort with spacious apartments and townhomes in Oxford, Ohio, which boast an array of lifestyle-enhancing amenities. The Verge's fitness center, community clubhouse, featuring a coffee bar and business center, and private study rooms offer an integrated environment that caters to both academic excellence and social engagement.

Understanding the unique needs of Miami University students, The Verge provides a variety of stylish living spaces with 2, 3, and 4-bedroom floorplans, single bedrooms with optional private bathrooms, and townhomes that include an additional half-bath. Each living space is fully furnished to ease the transition into student life, complete with walk-in closets, hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet.

Steps from the MU campus, The Verge not only offers the convenience of proximity but also fosters a vibrant community through resident social events and round-the-clock management, ensuring safety and a sense of belonging among its residents.

For more information on how The Verge is redefining student apartments in Oxford, visit their website or call (513) 982-5522.

About The Verge: The Verge stands as the epitome of student-focused housing near Miami University, crafted around the lifestyle of modern scholars. It provides a harmonious blend of academic focus and social vibrancy, supported by its thoughtful amenities and dedicated management. Moreover, the 24-hour fitness center, gaming-equipped clubhouse, business center with printing services, bike storage, and pet-friendly policies illustrate The Verge's commitment to a full-spectrum student lifestyle.

