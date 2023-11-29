From Migrant Struggles To Job Market Innovation: Bharati Babbar's Impactful Journey

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In a compelling tale of resilience and entrepreneurial prowess, Bharati Babbar , a migrant who left her mark on the Australian business landscape, has emerged as a beacon of success and transformation. From co-founding a small Indian restaurant at the age of 21 to venturing into the corporate world with the establishment of ApplyKart . Bharati's journey took a significant turn when she chose Australia as her new starting point alongside her partner, Malcolm.

Bharati's early life, marked by frequent school changes due to her father's career in sales, instilled in her the adaptability that would later become a cornerstone of her success. However, her arrival in Australia seven years ago presented unforeseen challenges. Despite a robust background as the Marketing Manager for the western region of Citibank in India, Bharati found herself struggling to secure her first job, compounded by the stress of cultural adjustments and financial uncertainties.

Inspired by her own struggles, she created ApplyKart to assist fellow immigrants facing similar challenges.

ApplyKart is a job-seeking platform committed to making the recruitment process seamless and the job application procedure quick for both job seekers and hiring managers. It offers a revolutionary approach to job searches, ensuring individuals secure employment within just 48 hours.

Back to Bharati's journey, her turning point came after a year-long quest when she secured her first job as a digital media coordinator in a US-based company. However, this milestone only fueled her desire to assist fellow immigrants facing similar challenges. Teaming up with her partner Malcolm, she founded A One Education Australia, an English academic institution.

Unexpected Challenges, Unexpected Success

The timing of A One Education's establishment, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, posed challenges. However, against the odds, the institution witnessed a surge in student enrollment during the pandemic, growing from 150 students in the first month to an impressive 1200 students to date. Bharati 's resilience and dedication transformed her venture into a success story in the realm of English education for immigrants.

Bharati's commitment to addressing the struggles of her peers led to the creation of ApplyKart, an app designed to expedite the job search process for students, immigrants, and the elderly. Drawing from her own experiences, Bharati identified language barriers as a significant obstacle for job seekers, particularly those without university degrees. ApplyKart focuses on grey and blue-collar jobs, allowing users to showcase skills through a unique 'Visiting Card' feature, eliminating the typical time-consuming process of crafting a traditional CV.

A Vision for Global Impact

Understanding the challenges faced by both job seekers and employers, Bharati envisions ApplyKart as a one-stop solution for the recruitment journey. Her concern for unemployment extends beyond Australia, with a keen eye on the anticipated global migrant population reaching 1 billion by 2050.

Bharati Babbar's journey from a struggling migrant to a pioneering entrepreneur exemplifies the power of adaptability and determination. Her ventures, A One Education Australia and ApplyKart, stand as testaments to her commitment to transforming the landscape of education and employment for immigrants, not only in Australia but on a global scale.

Written by Natalie