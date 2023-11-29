Is India A 'Spiritual' Democracy?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hinduism is one of the oldest religions in the world, with its own mystical dimensions. For centuries, India has been a home to famous yogis, gurus, and spiritual masters.

The modern Indian yogi Sadhguru is one of the 100 most spiritually influential persons . Modern India's spiritual culture and traditions can be seen its full vigor in the city of Varanasi. Also known as Kashi or Benaras, this city is called“the spiritual heart of India ,” and its legacy dates more than a thousand years back.

These traditions came more into light with the premiership of Narendra Modi. It seems that under his leadership, the modern“Bharat” is reconnecting with its ancient Hindu roots .

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to reconnect with its ancient Sanskrit roots. Sanskrit is a primary sacred language of Hinduism. The sacred books of Hindus, Bhagvad Geeta and Mahabharat, were written in it. As proclaimed in its elections manifesto in 2014 , the BJP also wants to revive the old glory of Hindu nation. It wants to regain the lost Hindu identity .

The BJP leaders also believe that British and Mughal rule did great harm to their civilizational identity. Hence they are correcting the past mistakes and rewriting history .

But is it really a spiritual endeavor? Or is it just a political stint of a populist party?

The question warrants a deep analysis. Nonetheless, Modi's foreign policy makes it evident that India's ancient spiritual identity, that too at state level, is being revived.

International yoga campaign

It was Narendra Modi who first introduced the proposal of recognizing and celebrating yoga as an international day at United Nations. While emphasizing India's spiritualism, he stated in a speech at the UN that yoga is a part of India's ancient spiritual traditions. He further explained that it is not just a set of exercises but the way of connecting with the higher consciousness and becoming one with all.

From this perspective, Modi appeared to be an enlightened leader who introduced the spiritual traditions of his country at national and international levels.