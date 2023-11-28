Al-Sisi Directs Government To Develop Judicial System, Facilitate Litigation Procedures

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has been keen on developing the judicial system and meeting the deadlines for the completion of the City of Justice, which aims to achieve a significant qualitative improvement in the Egyptian litigation system.



This was stated by Al-Sisi during a meeting on Tuesday with counselor Omar Marwan, Minister of Justice, in which he praised the efforts of issuing the edits remotely and instructed them to expand them at Egyptian embassies and consulates abroad, to serve Egyptians living outside the country.

He emphasized that the main objective is to simplify the daily transactions of citizens with the judicial system, which helps to protect their rights and interests.



The official spokesperson of the presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said that President Al-Sisi discussed the most important aspects of the development of the litigation system at the national level, which involves upgrading the infrastructure and buildings of the courts and justice departments and enhancing their efficiency by using the latest technological tools. In this context, Al-Sisi followed up on the progress of the work in the city of justice in the new administrative capital, which will facilitate the litigation process for citizens and develop the work philosophy in the judicial system through the elements of digitization and modernization of technical tools.



Al-Sisi also reviewed the efforts to develop the real estate registration system, especially the continuous updating of the remote issuance unit at the Ministry of Justice, which has become capable of issuing final official powers of attorney in remote cases, in addition to providing a large number of other services such as certificates of primary, partial and economic courts, in a way that simplifies the procedures for citizens and aligns with the development of various public services in the country.



The meeting also touched on the efforts to develop the work of the Commission for the Disposal of Abandoned Vehicles, to ensure optimal utilization of them.

In this regard, the President directed the continuation of work to establish modern deposit centers for preserved cars and to enable these centers to operate under the law, ensuring the protection of vehicles and achieving the goal of benefiting from them.