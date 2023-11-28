Shoukry Urges Egyptians Abroad To Vote In Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry urged Egyptians abroad to exercise their constitutional right and express their will in the presidential elections by going to the Egyptian missions in their countries. He stressed that the participation of citizens in public life is a national right and duty guaranteed by the Constitution.

Shoukry instructed on Tuesday the diplomatic missions to make it easy for Egyptians abroad to take part in the presidential elections, which will take place on 1, 2, and 3 December.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement on Tuesday that Shoukry is following up on the preparations of the diplomatic missions where the elections will be held, which include 137 subcommittees in 121 countries. He ordered all the necessary facilities to enable the voters to cast their ballots in accordance with the decisions and guidelines issued by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Shoukry praised the coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NEC and thanked the commission for providing all the means of support to ensure the smoothness and safety of the electoral process in the missions abroad.

According to the statement, the voting process at the Egyptian missions abroad will continue from nine in the morning until nine in the evening, according to the local time of each country where the voting is being held. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an operations room at its headquarters to monitor the situation with its missions abroad and coordinate with the NEC to ensure the proper conduct of the electoral process.