(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) From Changsha, a city with mountains and rivers that has gone through 3,000 years of vicissitudes, to Kuala Lumpur, a famous city in Southeast Asia, we gather here to enjoy a“mechanical feast” where innovation and development are intertwined while technology keeping up with the times.







On the morning of November 29, 2023 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition Sub-exhibition in Southeast Asia (hereinafter referred to as“CICEE SEA 2023′′) with the theme of” A New Generation of High-end, Intelligent and Green Construction Machinery” opened at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center, Kuala Lumpur, with more than 500 people from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, China and other countries, as well as industry associations, well-known enterprises, buyers, financial institutions, and news media representatives attending the opening ceremony; The exhibition is one of the most influential China-led exhibitions in Malaysia, which is also an important event for business exchanges and cooperation between China and Malaysia. It is also an important stop for Chinese enterprises to seek development in Southeast Asia. It is believed that the successful holding of the exhibition will make it the largest professional exhibition of construction machinery and heavy equipment in Malaysia so far.

As the first overseas sub-exhibition of the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition, the exhibition aims to take advantage of international cooperation under the RCEP, and organize Chinese construction machinery enterprises to seek business opportunities overseas together, expand their market in Southeast Asia and the Belt and Road, and establish tight coordination channels with construction, engineering contractors, associations and major customers in major Southeast Asian countries through exhibitions, forums and industry promotion meetings.

It is said that 2023 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition Sub-exhibition in Southeast Asia covers an exhibition area of 12,000 square meters, with 6 professional exhibition areas of concrete machinery, lifting machinery, tunnel boring machinery, earthmoving machinery, construction machinery, and construction machinery accessories. More than 120 exhibitors gathered in Kuala Lumpur with thousands of products displayed, including several host enterprises: Sany Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry, Sunward Intelligent, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry, LONGKING, Wirtgen Group, Sinoboom Intelligent, HANGCHA, HELI, Shandong QIYUN and Hunan Wuxin Tunnel Intelligent Equipment. They not only present new products, new technologies and new ideas to global buyers, but also meets the one-stop buyer procurement needs of the whole industry chain. In order to promote the in-depth exchange and development of industries between the two sides, the exhibition will also hold the Southeast Asia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference of Changsha Construction Machinery Industry, as well as more than 20 business fairs, which provide business opportunities for Chinese and foreign investors.

It is reported that this exhibition has attracted over 50 business associations in Southeast Asia have led a delegation to attend, including the National Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, Master Builders Association Malaysia, The United Malaysia Contractors Association, Malaysia Heavy Construction Equipment Owners' Association, Malaysia Mobile Crane Owners Association, Federation of Malaysia Hardware, Machinery & Building Materials Dealers' Association, National Ready-Mixed Concrete Association of Malaysia, Malaysia Quarries Association, Federation of Contractors' Associations of Nepal, The Singapore Contractors Association, The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia, SME Association of Malaysia, The Selangor and Federal Territory Engineering and Motor Parts Traders Association. Furthermore, the number of professional visitors has exceeded 6,000 on the first day of the exhibition.

At the opening ceremony, 7 cooperation projects and procurement projects were signed, involving exhibition cooperation, supply chain support, brand promotion of construction machinery, logistics and transportation and other fields, while the total amount of procurement contracts signed by Sany Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry, Sinoboom Intelligent reached 133 million yuan.

At the opening ceremony, as the world's first industry exhibition IP image – Big Thumb appeared on the big screen, Zhang Kelin, Vice President of China Machinery Industry Federation, Chen Xianchun, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Hunan Province, Shen Yumou, Secretary of Party Leadership Group and Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, Wen Shuxun, Secretary of Party Leadership Group and Chairman of the Standing Committee of Changsha People's Congress, Chain Chief of the Changsha Construction Machinery Industrial Chain, and Zhou Xianbiao, Secretary-General of China Construction Machinery Society, jointly pressed the button for starting, which marked the official opening of the 2025 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition. After the meeting, Chen Xianchun, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Hunan Province, presented the mascot of the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition to Chan Foong Hin, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, and took a photo.

Cooperation of Southeast Asia accelerates the progress of new journey ahead. With the successful opening of the 2023 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition Sub-exhibition in Southeast Asia, the exhibition can provide inexhaustible impetus for building an international platform for the display, exchange, win-win cooperation and sharing of professional products and construction solutions, creating a world-class high-end event in the construction machinery industry, as well as empowering the sustainable development of the global construction machinery industry.