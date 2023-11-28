Qatar Making Concerted Efforts To Extend Gaza Truce Next 48 Hours

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In the weekly briefing, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that 14 Qatari Armed Forces aircraft have been sent over the past six days, carrying 412 tons of humanitarian aid, including six ambulances, food supplies, and shelter materials provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, the Qatari Ministry of Public Health, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, and Qatar Charity as part of the ongoing airlift to Arish city to deliver aid to Gaza. He noted that the total number of Qatari aid flights has reached 27, with a total of 910 tons of Qatari aid delivered.

In this context, Dr. Al Ansari highlighted the evacuation of 20 Palestinians with Qatari residency permits from the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian city of Arish last Thursday by a Qatari Armed Forces plane in coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt, adding that they were welcomed upon their arrival in Doha by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater. He added that after that, a mechanism for submitting evacuation requests for Qatari residency permit holders in Gaza was announced and the ministry has accepted these requests and is currently working on evacuating these residents.

Dr. Al Ansari pointed out that HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, along with the Minister of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and the Minister of Health in the State of Palestine Dr. Mai Al Kaila, visited the Palestinian wounded during her visit to the city of Arish in Egypt. The visit took place at Arish General Hospital, where they met with Palestinian casualties who were injured due to the aggression on Gaza.

The spokesperson added that during the visit, Her Excellency reiterated Qatar's readiness to provide medicines, equipment, and medical supplies for all wounded and injured Palestinians, both inside and outside the Gaza Strip.

He added that on the sidelines of the visit, she met on Monday in Arish with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Ekrem Serim and the Deputy Minister of Interior of the Republic of Turkiye Munir Karaloglu. They discussed ways to extend the pause and achieve a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, as well as cooperation in sending humanitarian aid.

On another note,Dr. Al Ansari touched on the meetings and discussions held by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, pointing out that His Excellency received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto last Thursday. Additionally, he chaired the Qatari delegation during political discussions between the Qatari and Nepalese foreign ministries, which was held Friday in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu. The Nepalese side was chaired by the Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal during the discussions, which discussed the cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to support and enhance it. He added that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met with the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud.

Concluding the weekly media briefing, Dr. Al Ansari pointed out that the second round of political consultations was held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Peru last Sunday in Doha, where HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the Qatari side in the political consultations, while the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignacio Higueras Hare headed the Peruvian side. The round of political consultations discussed relations between the two countries and ways to boost and develop them, in addition to several issues and topics of common interest.

