Israel Frees 30 Palestinians As Part Of Truce Deal

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Israel Prison Service said it released 30 Palestinians from Israeli jails late on Tuesday in a fifth swap under a truce deal with Hamas. In a statement, the prison service said the 30 Palestinians were released from Ofer Prison, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and from a detention centre in Jerusalem.

