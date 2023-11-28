-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Frees 30 Palestinians As Part Of Truce Deal


11/28/2023 11:03:21 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israel Prison Service said it released 30 Palestinians from Israeli jails late on Tuesday in a fifth swap under a truce deal with Hamas.
In a statement, the prison service said the 30 Palestinians were released from Ofer Prison, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and from a detention centre in Jerusalem.

MENAFN28112023000067011011ID1107504938

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search