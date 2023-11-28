Businesses Celebrate As Michigan Finalizes Ambitious 100% Clean Electricity Law

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 28, 2023 /3BL/ - Ceres and major Michigan companies applaud Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for signing landmark clean energy legislation into law today, following its passage in the Michigan legislature earlier this month. Anchored by a commitment to achieve 100% clean energy by 2040, the legislative package also includes a strong energy waste reduction plan and other important measures supported by Michigan businesses.

Ceres has worked with companies and investors to support Michigan's clean energy legislation throughout the ongoing legislative session. Companies increasingly support clean energy policies not only to reduce climate pollution that threatens their operations, but because they bring significant business and economic benefits. According to a recent analysis conducted by 5 Lakes Energy and the MI Energy Innovation Business Council, this legislation will create nearly 160,000 jobs, increase Michigan's GDP 2.5% by 2050, and save households $145 in energy costs annually by 2035.

In September, 15 businesses signed a letter to lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declaring their support for an accelerated transition to 100% clean electricity that prioritizes jobs, equity, and affordability, and that helps Michigan maximize recent federal climate and clean energy investments.

“Passing legislation to achieve 100% clean energy while prioritizing affordability, equity, and job creation is an important step toward building a more just net zero economy that will enhance the vitality, competitiveness, and growth of our state,” the letter said . It was signed by Bell's Brewery, Brewery Vivant, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits, CleanCapital, Crystal Mountain Resort, IKEA US, New Belgium Brewing, Nexamp, REI, Sealed, Siemens, Trane Technologies, Uplight, Walker-Miller Energy Services, and Worthen Industries.

The climate package will codify into law many aspects of Gov. Whitmer's MI Healthy Climate Plan, which was released in 2022 and was also welcomed by Michigan businesses as an important tool to guide climate, public health, and economic development policy in the state.

