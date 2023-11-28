Elan Credit Card Partners With Volcorp To Provide Credit Cards To Credit Unions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elan Credit Card (Elan) and VolCorp have partnered to provide credit unions with an agent credit card program that delivers a suite of industry- leading credit card products, rewards, and customer service to their members.





VolCorp is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that exists with the sole purpose of helping credit unions grow and supporting the businesses they believe in.

“Ensuring our co-op members have the best tools available for their members is a core mission for VolCorp. By partnering with Elan, we can now offer a credit card solution to support growth and deeper member relationships,” said VolCorp President and CEO, Jeff Merry.“We look forward to working together with Elan Credit Card to provide our credit union members with the best resources on the market.”

Elan has been a leader in the credit card industry for over 50 years and currently partners with over 1,200 financial institutions across the United States. The unique partnership model values a commitment to work alongside credit union partners, a dedication to innovation, and comprehensive product suite with top-of-the-line rewards.

“We focus on the unique needs of our credit union partners and their members to deliver the best products, rewards, technology, and customer service. VolCorp is an established resource for many valued credit unions and Elan is proud to begin this partnership to help more credit unions meet the needs of their members with our agent credit card program,” said Matthew Carpenter, SVP Market Director for Elan Credit Card.

About VolCorp

VolCorp is a corporate credit union serving over 325 credit unions nationwide since 1981. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, VolCorp equips credit unions with competitive products and services, including leading payment solutions, diverse investment products, and consulting services. With the launch of VolCorp's Credit Union Service Organization, Symphony, LLC, credit unions are now afforded regulatory guidance in the areas of risk advisory, supervisory committee audits, along with many other consulting services. volcorp

About Elan Credit Card

Elan partners with credit unions through our outsourced credit card program, mortgage solutions, and all-in-one merchant processing platform, talech®. Our dedication to our partners, growth philosophy, and investment in technology has made us a leader in the industry since 1968. Our approach offers expertise while removing costs, reducing risks, and improving the cardmember experience. Learn more about our innovative solutions for consumer and business accounts of all sizes.

