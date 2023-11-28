The Cyber AB Announces Election Of New Board Officers

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cyber AB announced today the election of new officers to lead its Board of Directors in 2024-2025. Current Vice Chair Paul Michaels was elected by the Board to serve as Chairman; Mathew Newfield, who served as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, will become Vice Chair; and Debbie Taylor Moore will serve as Secretary.





This transition is within the normal cycle of the organization's governance procedures. Current Board Chairman Jeff Dalton will remain on the Board for the remainder of his current Directorship tenure through 2025 and will enjoy the title of Chairman Emeritus. Sheryl Hanchar, the incumbent Secretary, will also remain on the Board for the fulfillment of her second term as a Director.

Chairman Dalton reflected,“I set a goal of professionalizing the Board when I assumed the chairmanship and I feel like we have made tremendous progress in that direction, both through the addition of extremely talented and dedicated new Directors and the advent of formal certification training with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). And while I am disappointed that CMMC has not yet commenced as a formal program, I know the AB has played a valuable role in growing the CMMC Ecosystem while we wait for the completion of federal rulemaking.”

During Chairman Dalton's tenure, the organization re-branded itself as The Cyber AB, created the Cybersecurity Assessor and Instructor Certification Organization, and added four new members to the Board.

Chairman-Elect Paul Michaels remarked,“I am excited for the honor of leading the AB's Board and grateful to my fellow Directors for their trust and confidence. Thanks to the efforts of Chairman Dalton, the quality, productivity, and collegiality of the Board have improved immeasurably over the past two years. I look forward to building upon that and driving the Boad to provide the necessary guidance and oversight to the organization as CMMC operationalizes.” Mr. Michaels is the Chief Security Officer at Fortinet Federal, Inc. and a Board Member of the George C. Marshall International Center.

Mr. Newfield, the incoming Vice Chairman, is President of Media Solutions at Diversified and joined the Board in 2021. Ms. Moore, the new Secretary of the Board, has been a Director since 2022 and is currently Senior Partner and Vice President for Global Cybersecurity at IBM Consulting.

The new Board officers will assume their duties on January 1, 2024 and serve a two-year term.

For more information on The Cyber AB Board, please visit the AB's website at .

About The Cyber AB

The CMMC Accreditation Body, Inc. (d/b/a The Cyber AB) is a private, independent, Maryland-based, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that serves as the sole official non-governmental CMMC partner of the Department of Defense, via a no-cost contract, supporting the registration, accreditation, certification, and oversight of the CMMC Ecosystem.

