Canada's Interest In Investing In Ukraine Growing - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More and more Canadian entrepreneurs are showing interest in investing in Ukraine.

This opinion was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by the President of the Business Council of Canada, Goldy Hyder.

Canadian business interest in investing in Ukraine is growing. Last year, people were trying to understand what exactly was going on, while remaining sensitive to the fact that the country was at war. Over the past two years, relationships have been formed, travel has partially resumed, projects have been launched, and successful cases have emerged. This has created a certain "cover" for others, Hyder said. In his opinion, every year Canada and Ukraine will deepen their already strong ties and do it from a business perspective that will survive any government and war.

Canadian entrepreneurs working with Ukraine are very satisfied with their experience.

The vast majority of feedback from Business Council members who deal with Ukraine is positive, Hyder stated.

He added that people begin to look at the situation differently when they realize that Ukraine is living in a different reality. For Canadians, what is happening in Ukraine is abnormal, while Ukrainians simply take into account the fact that there is a war going on, which, however, does not stop them from working, going to the theater or restaurant, the expert noted.

In his opinion, it is extremely important to do everything that adds hope, optimism and understanding that this is not the end point. The ultimate goal is to return Ukrainians to being able to do this without having to find a bomb shelter in case of an air strike. Russia can destroy everything, but not the Ukrainian spirit, Hyder emphasized.

In 2021, trade between Canada and Ukraine reached a record level, approaching USD 350 million. Last year, it declined slightly due to factors mainly related to the start of the Russian invasion.