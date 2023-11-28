From Ferrari To Bentley To Rolls Royce, Premium Car Rental In Dubai Acquires Additional Fleet Of Luxury Vehicles

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After revamping its website with a more user-friendly and engaging interface a few weeks ago, Premium Crystal Car Rental is excited to announce the expansion of its rental fleet to include more luxury and sports cars in its selection. With this, the best car rental company in Dubai is all set to spoil its customers for choice with a more diverse range comprising more than 100 cars.



From arriving at a business event in your Rolls Royce Phantom to heading to a moonlit beach with your special someone in a Bentley Continental GT Convertible, the company offers users to choose from an array of cars that one car that matches the vibe of the occasion. Customers seeking some me-time in Dubai can book cars such as Ferrari Portofino and head out for that relaxing long drive. The various rental plans – each tailored to the needs of the customer – have led to reviews where the company is referred to as the“best luxury car rental in Dubai.”



Founder Seif Zyad Shahab used his experience in Dubai's premium car rental company segment for years before taking the plunge with his own dream venture. Shahab said that the expansion will allow customers to select from a wide variety of cars and combine it with a plan that fits their budget.



“The expansion plan was in the offing for days. We are optimistic that the upgraded fleet will attract new customers as we have cars that will cater to every segment. From BMW to Porsche, Audi to Jeep, Bentley to Range Rover, there is something for everyone. As we say, there is a car for every occasion. With an aggressive marketing technique, we are also reaching out to more and more customers and apprising them of the benefits of car rentals,” said Shahab.



