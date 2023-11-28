SEDA Experts Expands Its ETF And Index Strategies Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, November 28, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Joanne Hill joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are excited to grow our ETF and Index Strategies practice with the addition of Joanne Hill,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Joanne has over 30 years of experience in leadership roles in investment strategy at investment banks and asset managers with a focus on index and quantitative products, derivatives, along with volatility and risk management. She currently serves as Chief Advisor for Research and Strategy at Cboe Vest, a fund manager, specializing in option-based investments. Prior to these roles, she was Head of Institutional Investment Strategy at ProShares, and also spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was a Managing Director leading global equity index and derivatives research and advising institutional investors on index and risk management strategies.

She is a recipient of the 2023 etf.com Lifetime Achievement Award, and the William F. Sharpe Indexing Lifetime Achievement Award. She was one of the ten inaugural recipients of the Top Women in Asset Management Awards (Money Management Executive 2019). Joanne is a co-author of A Comprehensive Guide to Exchange- Traded Funds (ETFs) published in 2015 by the CFA Institute Research Foundation and has published extensively on quantitative investment topics, index products, and derivatives.

Joanne has been involved in ETF and related index products since their inception, having wrote the first Product Guide to ETFs around the launch of iShares and led a team that assisted institutions-such as hedge funds, pension funds, asset managers, and RIAs-in adopting ETFs in the 2000s. She has also penned articles on ETF features and strategies, including educational materials on leveraged, inverse and VIX futures ETFs.

She serves on the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute, and she recently completed a term as Chair of the CFA Institute Research Foundation Board. She served for 12 years on the Board of the“Q” Group (Institute for Quantitative Finance) and chaired their Research Committee.

Prior to her career on Wall Street, she was on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts (Amherst). and is currently an Adjunct Professor at College of Charleston. She has a Ph.D. in Finance and M.B.A, from Syracuse University, an M.A. in International Affairs from George Washington University, and graduated with honors from American University's School of International Service.

Joanne was a Founding Member and the first Co-President of Women in ETFs. She resides near Charleston, South Carolina where she serves on the board of the largest, life plan community in the region and on the board of an organization sponsoring arts education in local schools.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.