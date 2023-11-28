-->


Israel Releases Another 30 Palestinian Prisoners


11/28/2023 7:41:09 PM

Ramallah, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- Thirty Palestinian prisoners were released on Tuesday evening as part of the fifth round of the prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to the Israeli Occupation Prisons Service.
The liberated Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah, where they were greeted by thousands of Palestinians, particularly their relatives, who saluted the resistance and martyrs in Gaza.

