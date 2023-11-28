Kremlin Orders Strengthening Of Passportization In Occupied Territories Before 'Putin's Election' - HUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of preparations for the so-called presidential election in Russia, the leaders of the occupation administrations in Ukraine have been ordered to strengthen forced passportization in temporarily occupied territories.

That's according to the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

In November 2023, a meeting was held behind closed doors in the Kremlin with the heads of Russian regions and Moscow's occupation leaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The meeting was chaired by Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy head of the administration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He announced the directives as part of strengthening preparations for the so-called election process.

In particular, during the meeting, an order was given to allocate "social assistance" to voters from local budgets, as well as to intensify step up about the supposedly "positive" trends of the Russian economy, the "stability" of the rouble, and the "improvement" of people's living standards.

The leaders of the Russian occupation administrations were also tasked with bringing the level of forced passportization in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to at least 85%.

Earlier, the Reuters news agency, citing sources, reported that Putin had decided to run in Russia's presidential election scheduled for March 2024. If re-elected, Putin, who turned 71 on October 7, will remain in power until 2030.