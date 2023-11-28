EU To Provide Additional Funding For Ukrainian Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The European Union Tuesday announced its decision to provide additional funding for training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine).

Such support will take the form of necessary lethal and non-lethal equipment and supplies, as well as services to back the training activities.

The financial amount is increased by 194 million euro (USD 212 million) totalling 255 million euro (USD 279 million), said an EU statement.

This support will continue facilitating large-scale training of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and enable EU member states to provide required training equipment and supplies.

To date, more than 34, 000 soldiers have been trained by EUMAM Ukraine since the launch of the mission, it noted. (end)

