Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Successful Bid To Host World Expo '30

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday two cables to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to congratulate them on winning the race for hosting the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

In his messages, His Highness the Amir said the hosting of this significant global event materializes the eminent status of the Kingdom and reflects the great and deserved trust in the Kingdom's ability to organize such an event, thanks to its huge potentials, modern infrastructure and good relations with all nations.

This victory is a source of pride for all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and all sisterly Arab countries, he wrote.

His Highness the Amir wished King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman everlasting wellbeing, and the sisterly Kingdom more prosperity and progress.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won 119 votes of the 182 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in the voting held in Paris earlier today. (end) msa

