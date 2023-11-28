-->


Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Saudi Arabia On World Expo '30 Bid


11/28/2023 7:31:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday two cables to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prince Minister Mohammad bin Salman to congratulate them on the Kingdom's successful bid to host the World Expo 2030.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won 119 votes of the 182 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in the voting held in Paris earlier
