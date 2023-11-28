OIC Chief: Riyadh's Winning Of Expo 2030 Host, Achievement For Muslim World

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Taha hailed Tuesday Riyadh's successful bid for hosting World Expo 2030 as an achievement for the Muslim World.

In a statement, Taha affirmed that Riyadh's win of hosting the international exhibition reflected the Kingdom's excellent international standing and the international community's trust in its outstanding qualifications.

On this occasion, he congratulated the Saudi leadership, government, and people as well as all the Muslim countries on this distinguished and well-deserved global achievement.

This achievement was the outcome of sincere and unremitting efforts from the wise Saudi leadership, he said.

The International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE) announced earlier today that the Kingdom had won the vote to host the World Expo 2030 after receiving 119 votes.

The South Korean city of Busan and Italy's capital Rome competed with Riyadh to host the international. (end)

