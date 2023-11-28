Minister: Egypt Ready To Receive Larger Number Of Wounded Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 28 (KUNA) - Egypt's Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar stated Tuesday his country's readiness to receive and provide medical care services to a larger number of Palestinians wounded in the Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip.

This came during Abdel-Ghaffar's reception of his Palestinian peer Dr. Mai al-Kaila to discuss the medical needs of Palestinian people wounded in the Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip and how to increase medical support to the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

He reiterated that Egypt is prepared to offer all required medicine and medical supplies to the Palestinian side, in addition to carrying out programs to vaccinate the Gaza Strip children.

Abdel-Ghaffar said Egypt could also receive and offer healthcare services to Palestinian cancer and chronic disease patients.

He ordered the preparation of additional trucks loaded with medicine, especially for cancer and chronic diseases, to send them to the Gaza Strip.

He encouraged the international community to provide psychological support to Palestinians to heal them from the trauma caused by the war.

He voiced readiness to expand cooperation and offer aid to the Palestinian side until the end of the current tough time.

He stated that Egypt would garner all potential to help rebuild and restore the health system in the Gaza Strip after the war.

Meanwhile, al-Kaila underlined the brotherly relations between Egypt and Palestine, extolling Egypt's big role in treating victims of the Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip. (end)

