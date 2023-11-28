Israeli Occupation Releases Fifth Batch Of Palestinian Detainees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 28 (KUNA) - The Israeli occupation authorities released Tuesday 30 Palestinian detainees as part of a swap deal with Palestinian resistance movements, including 15 women and 15 male teenagers.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said that the freed detainees included 15 women and 15 male teenagers

An International Committee of the Red Cross bus transported detainees from the Ofer military prison to Ramallah, while detainees from Jerusalem, were released from the Russian Compound detention center in West Jerusalem to their homes.

In Ramallah, hundreds of people received the released detainees, chanting slogans congratulating them on their release and calling for the release of the rest of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

Israeli occupation forces earlier stormed the homes of the families of the Palestinian detainees in Jerusalem and threatened them not to hold any celebrations after the release of their children. (end)

