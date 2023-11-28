Israeli Occupation Forces Storm West Bank City Of Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- A large number of Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by seven bulldozers, stormed late Tuesday the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp and declared it a closed military zone.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that the bulldozers destroyed infrastructure, roads and civilian properties.

The occupation troops broke into several homes, deployed their snipers on the rooftops of high buildings, and imposed a curfew on its camp from all directions.

Director of the Jenin Governmental Hospital, Wisam Baker told the Palestine TV channel that the occupation forces stationed near hospitals and deprived ambulances from coming out to take the wounded people.

He added that the Israeli troops searched medical personnel and staff and deployed their soldiers in the hospital yards and in front of the emergency room. (end)

nq











