Guyana Bolsters Defense Cooperation With Brazil And Canada

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guyana's Defense Force is actively strengthening its connections with Brazil and Canada's armed forces.



This move is particularly significant given the ongoing dispute with Venezuela over the Esequibo region.



Recently, Georgetown hosted the 26th Regional Military Exchange Meeting between Brazil and Guyana.



This yearly event is a platform for military officials from both countries to discuss defense and border security.



Moreover, Colonel Marc Antoine Fecteau, Canada's new military attaché to Guyan and Brazil, visited the Guyana Defense Force Headquarters.



Their talks centered on enhancing military cooperation, highlighting their joint Commonwealth membership.







At the 26th meeting, Brigadier Omar Khan of Guyana underscored the shared democratic principles and commitment to international law that bind the two countries.



He pointed out that such meetings contribute to regional stability and peace.



Brigadier General Paulo Edson Santa Barba, representing Brazil, emphasized the need to share concerns and capabilities for regional security.



He noted that security issues in one country can affect the entire region.



Colonel Michael Shahoud, leading the Guyanese team, commands the First Infantry Battalion in the Esequibo area adjacent to Brazil.



Colonel Fecteau's visit to Guyana symbolized Canada's commitment to strengthening this partnership.



Brigadier Khan and his team are equally determined to fortify this alliance.



The collaboration is evident in training Guyanese defense officers at Canadian Armed Forces facilities.

Background

The backdrop of these developments is the Esequibo region dispute. Venezuela's claim to this area, controlled by Guyana, dates back to an 1899 arbitration.



The dispute escalated in 2018, and the International Court of Justice took up the case despite Venezuela's non-recognition of its jurisdiction.



Rising tensions with Venezuela's upcoming referendum on the Esequibo territory, scheduled for December 3, raise regional concerns.

