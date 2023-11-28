Brazil Sees Modest Inflation Increase In November

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's National Index of Consumer Prices-15 (IPCA-15) showed a slight inflation increase to 0.33% in November.



This rate, higher than October's 0.21%, reflects a mix of economic factors.



The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported these figures, noting a cumulative annual inflation of 4.30% and a 12-month rate of 4.84%.



Food and beverages, leading the charge, saw a significant increase of 0.82%. This rise marks the first since May, ending a five-month trend of stable or decreasing food prices.



In-home food costs rose by 1.06%, affected by notable price hikes in onions, potatoes, rice, fruits, and meats.



Dining out also became more expensive, with meal prices up by 0.22% and snacks by 0.35%.



Other sectors contributing to November's inflation include personal expenses, up by 0.52%.



This increase is mainly due to higher costs for tourism packages, accommodation, and banking services.



The transportation sector also saw an increase of 0.18%, propelled by a significant jump in airfare and taxi fares.







Interestingly, communication was the only sector to experience a price drop, showing a deflation of 0.22%.



This decrease contrasts with modest inflation in other areas like clothing, household items, housing, health care, and education.



These varied inflation rates across different sectors paint a complex picture of Brazil's current economic landscape.



While some areas, like food and personal expenses, see noticeable increases, others like communication, are witnessing price reductions.



This balance of inflatio and deflation across sectors underscores the multifaceted nature of Brazil's economy.

