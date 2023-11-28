Fitch’S Mixed Financial Outlook For Latin America In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch Ratings' 2024 projections present a "Neutral" outlook for local and regional governments in Latin America, highlighting mixed financial trends.



In its recent report, Fitch identifies varying scenarios across countries. For Argentina, now under President Javier Milei, the outlook is "Deteriorating."



This is due to increased risks in refinancing and upcoming debt maturities, a situation stemming from past debt struggles in 2020-2021.



Argentina also grapples with high inflation and a looming recession, adding to its financial challenges.



On the other hand, Brazil shows an "Improving" outlook. This optimism is based on expected operational performance recovery after the setbacks of 2022-2023.



The improvement is likely due to a return to normal revenue and expenditure patterns.







Fitch's report also sheds light on Mexic and Colombia. It cautions that low economic growth could impact operational revenue dynamics in both countries.



This might negatively affect their operational balances, especially if effective spending controls are not implemented.



In Colombia, new administrations are focusing on local development plans. Conversely, in Mexico, upcoming local elections add another layer of complexity.



These elections could challenge the maintenance of balanced budgets and heighten refinancing risks, particularly due to regulations on short-term debt.



This mixed financial outlook by Fitch underscores the diverse economic landscapes across Latin American countries.



It highlights how political changes, past debt crises, and economic growth rates intertwine to shape each nation's financial future.

